Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

Bill on PM House varsity ready for cabinet’s nod

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases has recommended that

the bill drafted for the establishment of Islamabad National University at the Prime Minister's House be tabled before the cabinet for approval.

This was decided during a meeting here with Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Muhammad Farogh Naseem in the chair.

