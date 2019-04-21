Bill on PM House varsity ready for cabinet’s nod

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases has recommended that
the bill drafted for the establishment of Islamabad National University at the Prime Minister's House be tabled before the cabinet for approval.
This was decided during a meeting here with Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Muhammad Farogh Naseem in the chair.
