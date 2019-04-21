close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
AFP
April 21, 2019

Top regional officials in Iraq for symbolic summit

World

AFP
April 21, 2019

BAGHDAD: Top officials from Iraq’s six neighbours gathered in its capital on Saturday for a symbolic summit showcasing Baghdad’s aspirations as a regional mediator, but which otherwise produced no tangible outcome.

The one-day roundtable brought together countries fiercely at odds across the region.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria and Kuwait sent the heads of their legislative bodies, while Iran dispatched a senior parliamentary official.

Hosted by Iraq’s youngest-ever speaker of parliament, 38-year-old Mohammed al-Halbusi, the meeting lasted just shy of three hours.

The countries pledged to support stability, reconstruction and development in Iraq, which has been ravaged by several decades of conflict including a three-year battle against the Islamic State group.

"The stability of Iraq is necessary for the stability of the region," read the concluding statement.

Participating nations also rejected "interference" in Iraq’s internal affairs, although most have deep political and economic interests in the country.

Attendees did not announce any diplomatic breakthroughs, despite the summit’s symbolic success in bringing together rival countries around a single table.

