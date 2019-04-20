‘Kaptaan’ gives Pakistan pep talk ahead of WC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cricket World Cup 1992 winning skipper gave the Pakistan squad an hour-long pep talk on Friday ahead as they prepare to depart for their World Cup campaign next week, Geo News reported.

The meeting which took place in the Prime Minister’s Office was also attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani, head coach Mickey Arthur and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. According to reports, Prime Minister Khan offered advice to the players on how to prepare for the World Cup along with expressing his confidence in them. Following the meeting, Special Assistant To the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque tweeted that Prime Minister Khan had given an hour-long lecture to the team.

“One hour long lecture by PM Imran Khan to Pakistan cricket team going for World Cup. Excellent discourse on virtually all aspects of cricket. A lively exchange with cricketers,” Haque wrote. Meanwhile, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed told Geo News that he has decided to bat at No. 5. The right-handed batsman has scored 1,942 runs in 101 ODIs with an average of 31.91. In the 10 ODIs where he has come in at No. 5, Ahmed has scored 427 runs. The skipper believes that his decision to bat at this spot is a wise one and would benefit the team.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 31 followed by matches against England (June 3) and Sri Lanka (June 7). The team will then play Australia (June 12) before facing arch-rivals India (June 16) in Manchester.

Pakistan will then travel to London to play South Africa (June 23) at Lord’s, followed by matches against New Zealand (June 26), Afghanistan (June 29) and Bangladesh (July 5). The team will leave for England on April 23.