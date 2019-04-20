Religious scholars support resolutions of ‘Paigham-e-Islam Conference’

ISLAMABAD: On the call of Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, clerics, ulema and religious scholars from all over Pakistan in Friday congregations announced to support and endorse resolutions and decisions being made at "4th International Paigham-e-Islam Conference" held in Islamabad on 14th April.

The clerics and ulema while addressing Friday sermons here today also demanded of the government to ensure implementation on National Action Plan. The ulema also urged on the government to initiate consultation process with religious leadership of the country to make Pakistan as state on the pattern of Madina.

The ulema and clerics also thanked Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries for supporting resolutions approved at "4th International Paigham-e-Islam Conference". They also underlined that effective unity of ulema and Mashaykh is need of the time to defeat menace of terrorism and extremism from Islamic world.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council led Friday prayers in Lahore, while vice-chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem led Friday prayers in Rahim Yar Khan. Among notable office bearers of PUC also led Friday prayers in their respective areas including Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid in Multan, Maulana Abdul Hameed Watto in Qila Dedar Singh, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi in Gujarat, Maulana Asadullah Farooq in Lahore, Maulana Asad Zikriya in Karachi, Maulana Idrees Qasmi, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid in Faisalabad, Maulana Shafi Qasmi in Sahiwal, Maulana Asghar Khosa in Dera Ghazi Khan, Maulana Tahir Aqeel, Maulana Nauman Hashir in Rawalpindi, Maulana Abubakar Sabri in Islamabad, Maulana Abdul Malick Asif in Multan, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar in Lahore, Maulana Faheemul Hassan Farooqi in Sheikhupura, Mian Rashid Munir in Sialkot, Maulana Amjad Mehmood Muawia in Sialkot, Maulana Tahirul Hassan in Faisalabad, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi in Toba Tek Singh, Maulana Anisur Rehman in Gojra, Maulana Aziz Akbar in Rajanpur.

The ulema in their addresses said that terrorism and extremism has been causing enormous challenges for Muslim Ummah.

They said participation of Imam e Kaba and religious scholars from all over Muslim world in "4th International Paigham-e-Islam Conference" is demonstration of acknowledgment of sacrifices of Pakistan against terrorism and extremism.