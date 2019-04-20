PPP demands PM’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Friday declared the PTI government as a complete failure and demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his cabinet.

“Former president Asif Ali Zardari stated in Parliament that the opposition will not dislodge the government but it will fall itself and now the government has completely failed to deliver,” said Deputy Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Palwasha Khan along with PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here Friday.

Ms Palwasha Khan said its time that the Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari should come forward to bring the country out of crisis.

She said the IMF has put strict conditions for the bailout package that put the country’s national security under threat.

She said ex-finance minister Asad Umar in his press conference stated that the IMF condition will be hard one and coming months were more difficult and it was difficult for him to pass on such a burden on the people. “No one in this government is ready to accept the portfolio of the finance ministry before the coming budget,” she said adding that the government has made a plan to pinch the people in the coming budget

Ms Palwasha Khan said the government was skipping to take up the recent terrorism incident against Hazara Community in Questa and terrorist attack at Coastal Highway in Balochistan and even the prime minister did not visit Balochistan yet to condole with the families of Hazara community.

She said newly appointed Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah was named in the murder of Benazir Bhutto and has the links with the banned outfits.

She said Asif Ali Zardari always faced the courts of law but Prime minister Imran Khan should tell the nation about his source of income. “The prime minister always fooled the people in the name of the cancer hospital, she said.