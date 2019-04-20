close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 20, 2019

7 dead, 32 injured in bus accident

April 20, 2019

BADIN: At least seven people were killed and 32 injured after a Karachi bound passenger bus overturned near Morghar on Friday.

According to police, a woman and child were among the deceased. Police further said the bus was travelling to Karachi from Mithi when the incident occurred. The injured have been shifted to hospital, police added.

