7 dead, 32 injured in bus accident

BADIN: At least seven people were killed and 32 injured after a Karachi bound passenger bus overturned near Morghar on Friday.
According to police, a woman and child were among the deceased. Police further said the bus was travelling to Karachi from Mithi when the incident occurred. The injured have been shifted to hospital, police added.
