Hazara girl gets into Harvard on PD Soros fellowship

NEW YORK: A girl from the minority Hazara community in Quetta, Sana Batool, was recently awarded a fellowship in Medicine at Harvard Medical School under the Paul and Daisy Soros fellowship for New Americans.

Sana Batool is the first Hazara girl from Quetta to attend a medical school in the US. After completing her degree, she intends to contribute to the Hazara community as a health professional.

Batool migrated to the United States with her family in 2013. She went to a school in New York and had to struggle due to her not being proficient in English language. Besides taking classes in English and commuting daily four hours to complete BA in Biochemistry, Sana Batool sewed clothes to support her family.

After receiving her phlebotomy certification, she started full-time work at a diagnostic laboratory and continued her college education.