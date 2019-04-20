close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Imran expands Sehat Sahulat Programme

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday approved expansion in Sehat Sahulat Programme for all permanently disabled individuals and their families as per the Nadra database.

Each family of permanently disabled person will get Rs720,000 worth of free of cost health care services per year.

All the permanently disabled persons from Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar will benefit from this initiative.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also approved expansion in Sehat Sahulat Programme for all families of Tharparkar district.

About 3,000,00 families regardless of their poverty status of Tharparkar district will benefit from free health care facility up to Rs720,000. The prime minister also tweeted about his activities at the SMCH Peshawar and wrote, “Today I inaugurated a new Dept of Clinical & Radiation Oncology at SKMCH & Research Centre, Peshawar. It is equipped with two state-of-the-art, high energy Varian linear accelerators & a dedicated 4-D CT simulator”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story