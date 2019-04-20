Imran expands Sehat Sahulat Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday approved expansion in Sehat Sahulat Programme for all permanently disabled individuals and their families as per the Nadra database.

Each family of permanently disabled person will get Rs720,000 worth of free of cost health care services per year.

All the permanently disabled persons from Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar will benefit from this initiative.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also approved expansion in Sehat Sahulat Programme for all families of Tharparkar district.

About 3,000,00 families regardless of their poverty status of Tharparkar district will benefit from free health care facility up to Rs720,000. The prime minister also tweeted about his activities at the SMCH Peshawar and wrote, “Today I inaugurated a new Dept of Clinical & Radiation Oncology at SKMCH & Research Centre, Peshawar. It is equipped with two state-of-the-art, high energy Varian linear accelerators & a dedicated 4-D CT simulator”.