Talib Rizvi a career banker with 23 years of spotless exposure

LAHORE: Talib Rizvi who is going to head the Bank of Punjab is a career banker with 23 years of committed and spotless banking exposure in leading commercial banks of the country.

According to a press release on Friday, he holds two master’s degrees, one in business and one in strategic studies from premier institutions including Quai-e-Azam University, Islamabad. He also holds numerous certifications and executive/leadership programme participations from top-class international institutions like Stanford USA, INSEAD France, ING Bearing, IFC and many other international forums.

He started his career back in 1996 and in 2005, he rose to the highest position i.e. SEVP and Group Head. Since then, he has served various banks in senior most positions including Bank Alfalah as SEVP/Group Head for Retail and Middle Markets Business and Habib Metropolitan Bank ­as SEVP/Group Executive Retail Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank as Group Head Retail and consumer banking. He has also had the privilege of being part of the top level decision-making process of these banks by virtue of being a member of Strategic Committee, Central Management Committee, CCC, HRC, ALCO, etc.