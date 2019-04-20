Imran should tell nation who’s toppling his govt: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan should tell the nation who was toppling his government.

In her reaction to prime minister's address in Orakzai, the PML-N spokesperson said: "Imran Khan Sahib, you said someone is toppling your government. Tell the nation who is ousting you from power.

“Is it your inability, incompetence, or your language?" Marriyum asked.

"Your inability, incompetence and language are enough to topple the government," she added.

Marriyum said the interest of Pakistan was in a change of "incompetent captain", not the batting order, remarking, "What the team could do, if it had an incompetent captain!"

She said half of the government team had been dismissed, without the opposition bowling a single ball, adding that raising hue and cry would not work anymore. “People have been suffering for the past nine months due to your incompetence. You will have to answer,” she said.

Marriyum said after the cabinet reshuffle, Usman Buzdar, Shah Farman and Mehmood Khan were in the list of perplexed individuals. “Imran Khan Sahib, the captain is so incompetent that no player is ready to become part of the team,” she took another jibe at the prime minister. “The youngsters have not been asking for jobs, rather they are praying for you to lose your job.”