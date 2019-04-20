close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
Agencies
April 20, 2019

Sarwar refuses to take new ministry

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: After Asad Umar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has refused to take charge of an alternate ministry as part of the major cabinet reshuffle, sources said on Friday.

Sarwar, who served as the minister of petroleum, was offered the portfolio of aviation minister as part of Thursday's cabinet reshuffle.

However, sources said that Sarwar has refused to take charge of an alternate ministry and declined the portfolio of aviation minister. Sarwar is upset that his ministry has been changed, sources said. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reshuffled his cabinet. Asad Umar announced on Thursday that he will no longer be a part of the federal cabinet after PM Imran asked him to resign from his post as finance minister and assume charge as the energy minister.

