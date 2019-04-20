close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
Imran should accept defeat: Khursheed

Top Story

 
April 20, 2019

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah Friday said that Imran Khan should accept his defeat adding that change should be in-house, if inevitable. He said the PTI is a mixture of different parties.

He said, “You could see the change of Asad Umar, he had failure upon failure.”

Shah told reporters Umar had stepped down a day earlier, saying he had decided to cry would not work anymore. “People have been suffering for the past nine months due to your incompetence. You will have to answer,” she said.

Marriyum said after the cabinet reshuffle, Usman Buzdar, Shah Farman and Mehmood Khan were in the list of perplexed individuals. “Imran Khan Sahib, the captain is so incompetent that no player is ready to become part of the team,” she took another jibe at the prime minister. “The youngsters have not been asking for jobs, rather they are praying for you to lose your job.”

