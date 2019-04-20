close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Abdul saves PIA with fine innings

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: PIA were restricted to 230-7 by State Bank of Pakistan in the allotted 83 overs following a rearguard action from Abdul Rehman (77 not out) in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II match here at the Diamond Ground on Friday.

Taking field at 74-6, wicketkeeper Abdul Rehman smashed seven fours to see his team attaining respectable total.

In reply, State Bank reached 99-3 at draw of stumps on the second day. Rizwan Hussain (46) played well for the Bankers.

Scores in brief: PIA 230-7 in 83 overs (Abdul Rehman 77 not out, Fahad Iqbal 33, Tahir Khan 31, Shehzar Mohammad 28; Mohammad Ilyas 4-67, Nasir Ahmad 2-56). State Bank 99-3 in 32 overs (Rizwan Hussain 46; Tahir Khan 1-16, Aamir Azmat 1-16).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports