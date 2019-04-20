Abdul saves PIA with fine innings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: PIA were restricted to 230-7 by State Bank of Pakistan in the allotted 83 overs following a rearguard action from Abdul Rehman (77 not out) in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II match here at the Diamond Ground on Friday.
Taking field at 74-6, wicketkeeper Abdul Rehman smashed seven fours to see his team attaining respectable total.
In reply, State Bank reached 99-3 at draw of stumps on the second day. Rizwan Hussain (46) played well for the Bankers.
Scores in brief: PIA 230-7 in 83 overs (Abdul Rehman 77 not out, Fahad Iqbal 33, Tahir Khan 31, Shehzar Mohammad 28; Mohammad Ilyas 4-67, Nasir Ahmad 2-56). State Bank 99-3 in 32 overs (Rizwan Hussain 46; Tahir Khan 1-16, Aamir Azmat 1-16).
