Shaheen beat Mujahid in U16 practice match

LAHORE: Centuries by Sameer Saqib (118) and Kashif Ali (107) helped NCA Shaheen beat NCA Mujahid by 66 runs in an Under-16 practice match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, says a press release.

Sameer scored 118 not out off 137 balls with 12 fours and a six while Kashif hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 115-ball 107 to help NCA Under-16 Shaheen reach 284-5 in 50 overs.

In reply, NCA Under-16 Mujahid were dismissed for 218 in 47.1 overs.

Rizwan Mahmood top-scored with 88 that came off 97 balls with 16 fours. He put on 92 runs for the sixth wicket with Muneeb Wasif, who scored a 49-ball 41 with three fours and a six.

For NCA Shaheen, Aliyan Mehmood finished with 3-47 in his 9.1 overs.

Friday’s match was part of the Pakistan Under-16’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh comprising two three-dayers and three 50-over matches.

Scores in brief: NCA Shaheen beat NCA Mujahid by 66 runs: NCA Shaheen 284-5 in 50 overs (Sameer Saqib 118 not out, Kashif Ali 107; Ahmad Khan 2-40). NCA Mujahid 218 all out in 47.1 overs (Rizwan Mahmood 88, Muneeb Wasif 41; Aliyan Mehmood 3-47, Faisal Akram 2-35).