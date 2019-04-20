Shaheen beat Mujahid in U16 practice match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Centuries by Sameer Saqib (118) and Kashif Ali (107) helped NCA Shaheen beat NCA Mujahid by 66 runs in an Under-16 practice match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, says a press release.
Sameer scored 118 not out off 137 balls with 12 fours and a six while Kashif hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 115-ball 107 to help NCA Under-16 Shaheen reach 284-5 in 50 overs.
In reply, NCA Under-16 Mujahid were dismissed for 218 in 47.1 overs.
Rizwan Mahmood top-scored with 88 that came off 97 balls with 16 fours. He put on 92 runs for the sixth wicket with Muneeb Wasif, who scored a 49-ball 41 with three fours and a six.
For NCA Shaheen, Aliyan Mehmood finished with 3-47 in his 9.1 overs.
Friday’s match was part of the Pakistan Under-16’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh comprising two three-dayers and three 50-over matches.
Scores in brief: NCA Shaheen beat NCA Mujahid by 66 runs: NCA Shaheen 284-5 in 50 overs (Sameer Saqib 118 not out, Kashif Ali 107; Ahmad Khan 2-40). NCA Mujahid 218 all out in 47.1 overs (Rizwan Mahmood 88, Muneeb Wasif 41; Aliyan Mehmood 3-47, Faisal Akram 2-35).
LAHORE: Centuries by Sameer Saqib (118) and Kashif Ali (107) helped NCA Shaheen beat NCA Mujahid by 66 runs in an Under-16 practice match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, says a press release.
Sameer scored 118 not out off 137 balls with 12 fours and a six while Kashif hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 115-ball 107 to help NCA Under-16 Shaheen reach 284-5 in 50 overs.
In reply, NCA Under-16 Mujahid were dismissed for 218 in 47.1 overs.
Rizwan Mahmood top-scored with 88 that came off 97 balls with 16 fours. He put on 92 runs for the sixth wicket with Muneeb Wasif, who scored a 49-ball 41 with three fours and a six.
For NCA Shaheen, Aliyan Mehmood finished with 3-47 in his 9.1 overs.
Friday’s match was part of the Pakistan Under-16’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh comprising two three-dayers and three 50-over matches.
Scores in brief: NCA Shaheen beat NCA Mujahid by 66 runs: NCA Shaheen 284-5 in 50 overs (Sameer Saqib 118 not out, Kashif Ali 107; Ahmad Khan 2-40). NCA Mujahid 218 all out in 47.1 overs (Rizwan Mahmood 88, Muneeb Wasif 41; Aliyan Mehmood 3-47, Faisal Akram 2-35).