Mani briefs PM on BoG meeting upheaval

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani in a separate meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday briefed him on the latest domestic and international cricket developments and has sought his guidance on some important matters.

‘The News’ has learnt that the prime minister, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the PCB, was briefed on the recent upheaval during the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting held in Quetta and the policy the board has planned in the aftermath of that adjourned session.

The PM was also given briefing on the plight of Pindi Cricket Stadium part of which was still in use of the Punjab government.

The PCB has planned Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches on the venue and as such need a free hand to manage in and around stadium facilities for the purpose.

The briefing of the PCB chairman took place ahead of the England-bound Pakistan team’s arrival at Bani Gala.

When ‘The News’ approached Ehsan Mani to know about the matters relating to the cricket affairs discussed in the meeting, he answered in affirmative. “Prime Minster is the Patron-in-Chief of the PCB and as such it is my duty to brief him on the latest developments.”

When asked whether he discussed with premier on the recent BoG meeting, he said he was already in picture of that. “PM was already in picture of that. What happened during and after the meeting was known to PM.”

The PCB chief, however, said that the board would continue to pursue its plan to uplift the plight of cricket at domestic level. “We have no personal interest to pursue. What we want is to make the domestic cricket solid and result-oriented. For that we would take all possible steps.”

To a question about the new PCB constitution, Mani said the process was very much on. “The work on the formation of the new PCB constitution started long back. We would be having new one soon.”