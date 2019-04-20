Imran Khan wants players to play attacking cricket

ISLAMABAD: The 1992 World Cup winning captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the England-bound Pakistan team to play attacking and brave cricket to lift the World Cup crown.

As the World Cup-bound players called on the prime minister at his Bani Gala residence on Friday morning, Imran shared his personal World Cup winning experience with the team members, saying that only attacking and brave cricket could see you achieving the ultimate.

“What we have done in 1992 was to play attacking and brave cricket. We always looked for wickets. When you get wickets, the opposition comes under pressure and there comes an opportunity to go for the kill.”

Imran, who is also patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), asked captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to try to lead from the front.

“You are a capable captain and should try to lead from the front. You should know strengths and weaknesses of every player. Try to make full use of their abilities according to the situation.”

Imran, who also met players individually, advised them to play positive cricket by showing sportsman spirit.

“Take every match in the World Cup as just another outing. Play to your best of abilities to win the day for the country.”

The prime minister also shared his experience of English conditions with the young pacers including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan and Hasan Ali. “English conditions are bit different with bit of more seam and in the air movement when conditions get ideal for bowling. Use your abilities accordingly.”

Imran also asked pacer Mohammad Amir to attain fitness required for a top international pacer. “You need to improve your fitness to put in the best of your abilities.”

The former captain also told players they were the ambassadors of their country and should act and play carefully.

“You are nation’s hopes and aspirations. Everyone would be looking to you and your every act during the tour should be like a true ambassador.”

In over 45-minute discussion with the team members, the prime minister urged the players to take the field with proper strategy and a will to win the match.

Besides the whole touring squad including two extra players, management and coaching staff, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Advisor to PM Naeemul Haq and chief selector Inzamamul Haq were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew CMG hosted a reception for Pakistan team to wish them good luck ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Besides the players, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, team coaches and senior members of the cricket board were present on the occasion.

Thomas Drew said: “I wish the team a fantastic stay in my country. They will receive a very warm welcome there. We can certainly expect some fabulous cricket. And I hope that soon I will also be welcoming England cricket team to Pakistan.”