KP yet to receive NHP for three quarters

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the end of the third quarter (January-March) of the current financial year 2018-19 received only 63 percent of the budgetary receipts from the federal government.

Of its projected Rs25.3 billion net hydel profit arrears, it has not been given a single penny during the last three quarters (July-March) of the current fiscal year. The province, like the previous financial year, has not received any funds for its federal government-funded projects under the Public Sector Development Project (PSDP).

It had projected to receive a Special Federal Grant of Rs2.23 billion under PSDP during the previous year, but it could not get any amount of the projected funds. For the current financial year, it is supposed to receive Rs1.1 billion for PSDA projects, but at the end of the third quarter it has not received any funds under this head.

It is worth mentioning here that the provincial financial managers had to work out two budgets for the current fiscal year.

The first one was prepared for the first quarter (July-to October) when the caretaker government was in place while the second budget was mapped out for the elected provincial government. It kept the Finance Department team, led by its secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, to compulsively work hard and long hours to devise an innovative financial management system in the province.

The department adopted a number of reforms initiatives that the province was saved from an imminent fiscal crisis despite meagre receipts from the federal government as federal transfers and the provinces’ own resources,

According to the document pertaining to the comparative analysis of the receipts and expenditures, the province as a whole is expected to receive Rs491.4 billion as federal transfers. This includes Rs360.5 billion as federal tax assignment, Rs43.3 billion as subvention for war on terror and Rs22.3 billion as straight transfers on account of oil and gas royalty and surcharge.

During the previous fiscal, the province received Rs14.7 billion of the estimated Rs15 billion net hydel profits arrears, which comes to 98 percent of the estimated amount. However, during the last three quarters the province could not receive a single rupee of the arrears amounting to Rs25.3 billion.

The province only last month received Rs20 billion as net hydel profit, which is 50 percent of the amount it expected to receive as its total estimated receipts from this head for the year stood at Rs40 billion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to receive Rs43.3 billion as one percent of the divisible pool as subvention for war on terror and received Rs29.2 billion of the amount that comes to 68 percent. In other straight transfers including oil and gas royalties of Rs22.3 billion it is expected to receive, an amount of Rs17.8 billion has been transferred to the province. Like previous fiscal year, the picture of the province’s own receipts is a bit gloomy this year too.

According to the document, the province had estimated to receive Rs45.2 billion during the fiscal (2017-18), but it could manage to collect Rs20.1 billion that pitched at 44 percent of the projected receipts of the province from its resources.

It forced the financial managers to bring down the target for collection to Rs41.3 of which Rs20.6 billion have been collected. This is around 50 percent of the total estimated receipts.

The other big haul or shortfall the province is facing remained the “others” (which is actually receipts from loans) receipts of Rs44.3 billion, of which it could receive only Rs0.1 billion during the first three current quarters. The province had estimated the “other” receipts at Rs50.1 billion, but it received Rs16.1 billion only. The other receipts component is the Foreign Project Assistance (FPA) that is estimated at Rs71.1 billion, which also includes the assistance the province is getting for its ambitious project and much-delayed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT). It has fetched Rs14.1 billion of the head that comes to 20 percent of the total FPA for the current financial year.

The document noted that the province could not receive any amount in recoveries from Hydel Development Fund (HDF), cash balance and savings and domestic loan borrowings.

The provincial expenditures also remained low when it came to utilisation of both the current and development funds.

It was supposed to spend Rs438 billion during the last three quarters, but it could spend Rs255.5 billion only of its current budget that includes salary, non-salary and capital expenditures.

It has earmarked Rs108.9 billion for Annual Development Programme (ADP), which includes Rs79.6 billion for provincial ADP, Rs29.3 billion for district ADP and Rs71.1 billion as FPA.

The ADP is being spent on 1,376 projects, including 1,155 ongoing and 221 new ones.

However, it managed to spend Rs41.6 billion of the provincial ADP of Rs79.5 billion, which comes to 52 percent. Concerning the district ADP of Rs29.3 billion, an amount of Rs14.1 billion could be spent constituting 48 percent.

The utilisation of FPA funds remained even more dismal as Rs6.9 billion only of the allocated Rs71.1 billion of FPA funds in the current ADP could be spent during the July-March quarters of the fiscal.

However, it recorded 4 percent increase over the FPA expenditures of the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year during which only Rs5.1 billion of the allocated Rs82 billion was spent. The province, as of March 31, had a cash balance of Rs27 billion to meet its financial obligations as it has spent Rs319.2 billion against its receipts of Rs346.3 billion during the first nine months of the current financial year.