close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

JUI-F says all invited to march

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

BARA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has said all parties have been invited to the Namoos-e-Risalat Million March tomorrow (Sunday).

Speaking at a press conference, JUI-F general sectary for Khyber Shamsuddin said the JUI-F would organise the march, for which they had invited all political parties and people from other walks of life.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan