JUI-F says all invited to march

BARA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has said all parties have been invited to the Namoos-e-Risalat Million March tomorrow (Sunday).
Speaking at a press conference, JUI-F general sectary for Khyber Shamsuddin said the JUI-F would organise the march, for which they had invited all political parties and people from other walks of life.
