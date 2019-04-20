KP govt receives 7 pickup trucks from US

PESHAWAR: In a bid to combat poppy growth, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has received a contribution of seven pickup trucks from the United States (US).

A press release said the KP government would use the vehicles to implement crop control and related development projects in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber districts. Over the past three decades, Pakistan has reduced poppy cultivation by 87 percent and the US is pleased to partner with Pakistan in these ongoing efforts. The donation is part of an overall Rs589 million ($5.1 million) donation to the provincial government to combat poppy cultivation in the merged areas.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control Sabino Sikandar Jalal and KP’s Director General Projects for Merged Area Secretariat Khalid Ilyas participated in the event.

The assistance underscores the American government’s long history of partnership with Pakistan in its mission to combat poppy growth. Over the past 37 years, the US has invested $60 million to support rural communities in developing economic alternatives to narcotics production; expand legal employment opportunities, especially for women; provide training in sustainable farming techniques; construct roads that extend the writ of the government and provide farm-to-market access; and construct small water supply projects that increase the viability of growing alternative crops.