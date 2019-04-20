Punjab to clear all pending ad dues: Samsam

LAHORE: The Punjab government Friday paid advertising agencies their pending dues amounting to Rs68 million.

Provincial Minister Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari shared the details of amounts paid to Mumtaz Tahir, Naveed Kashif and Jamil Athar Qazi, representatives of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) at DGPR Office on Friday. Other office-bearers and representatives of these bodies and DGPR Punjab Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar were also present. The APNS vice president and representative of the PBA thanked the Punjab government over clearance of dues.

The minister promised that the provincial government would soon clear all the pending dues. He said in the next few days, more payments would be released. Secretaries of defaulter departments had been issued directions to immediately pay the pending dues to the advertising agencies. The government is giving payment of the advertisements better other provinces. On this occasion, APNS Vice President Mumtaz Tahir thanked the efforts made by the information minister for payment of dues and said that the federal government and governments of other provinces should also clear their remaining dues by following the payment policy of the Punjab government.

Moreover, Samsam Bukhari also distributed cheques of financial assistance to the deserving journalists at Press Club on Friday. Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari and other office-bearers were also present. The minister said the incumbent government believes that solving problems of journalist community is its responsibility. Journalists are a segment of our society who point out problems and their solutions. He said under the Journalists Support Fund, cheques were given to 50 deserving journalists.

LPC President Arshad Ansari and General Secretary Zulfiqar Mehto informed the minister about the problems facing Press Club members. They said LPC annual grant was less than the press clubs of metropolises of other provinces. Similarly, problems of affectees of B-Block of Journalists Housing Society had not yet been resolved. The minister promised he would arrange a meeting of an LPC delegation with the CM and a strategy would be adopted to solve these problems. He also congratulated Mian Aslam and Faizan Bangash on their election as president and secretary of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery.