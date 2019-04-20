IAF ends up in unviable state after Pulwama event: PAF officer

ISLAMABAD: A senior officer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday said that after the Pulwama incident, Indian Air Force ended up in an unviable state while Pakistan Air Force has acted responsibly and with restraint.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhter Alvi, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) while speaking at a seminar on 'Pulwama': A Strategic Understanding' maintained that any breach of sovereignty would be dealt with stern and fierce actions, if that is what the enemy understands. The seminar was arranged by Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) and the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University.

Air Chief Marshal (R) Kaleem Saadat, President CASS delivered the opening address and highlighted the salient features of the activity. He said here were two problems with the Indian narrative- the starting point or the continuum of Kashmiri struggle is an Indian oppression and gross human rights violation. Secondly, the aggression against Pakistan cannot be condoned as counter-terrorism operations.

Dr. Maria Sultan, Chairperson SASSI University highlighted that by attacking Pakistan, India has internationalized the Kashmir issue. Pakistan should take up the issue of Indian act-of-war, its linkage with Kashmir and the Indian hybrid war imposed on Pakistan to the United Nations.

Air Marshal (R) Javaid Ahmed, Director CASS, explained that the Indian attempt to achieve high end political and military objectives under a nuclear overhang, in a region prone to crises escalation, is fraught with frightening consequences. Dr. Shazia Ghani, Director Economic Policy and BRI, SASSI University talked about India’s choice of geo-economics tools to inflict unsustainable economic cost on Pakistan.

Dr. Usman Chohan Director CASS delivered a presentation about FATF and argued that the formalisation and implementation of better oversight over our economy are in Pakistan’s best long term interests.

Senior serving and retired PAF officers, select notables from aviation industry and students from various educational institutions attended the seminar.