13 schoolchildren injured as rickshaw plunges into canal

Our correspondent By

BAHAWALPUR: Thirteen schoolchildren sustained injuries when a rickshaw plunged into a mini-canal near Chak 19/Fateh on Friday. According to Rescue-1122, the schoolchildren were injured when the rickshaw fell into the mini-canal. Five children were given medical aid on the spot and eight were shifted to the THQ hospital Hasilpur. Reportedly, the speeding rickshaw plunged into four feet deep canal.

480 ATTEND COMPETITION: Some 480 students participated in national art competition organised by College of Art and Design, Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Friday. The art work of 15 students was selected for the award of trophies and cash prizes.