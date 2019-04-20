close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 20, 2019

13 schoolchildren injured as rickshaw plunges into canal

National

 
April 20, 2019

Our correspondent By

BAHAWALPUR: Thirteen schoolchildren sustained injuries when a rickshaw plunged into a mini-canal near Chak 19/Fateh on Friday. According to Rescue-1122, the schoolchildren were injured when the rickshaw fell into the mini-canal. Five children were given medical aid on the spot and eight were shifted to the THQ hospital Hasilpur. Reportedly, the speeding rickshaw plunged into four feet deep canal.

480 ATTEND COMPETITION: Some 480 students participated in national art competition organised by College of Art and Design, Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Friday. The art work of 15 students was selected for the award of trophies and cash prizes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan