Asfandyar says ANP to resist bid for presidential system

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Friday said his party would resist any bid to introduce the presidential system in the country.

Through a statement issued here on the Jashne Pakhtunkhwa, ANP president said that 18th Amendment to the Constitution had empowered provinces and guaranteed development and prosperity. Asfandyar Wali warned the rulers of the consequences against the 18th Amendment and added that his party workers and leaders were willing to face bullets in defending their rights. The ANP chief said that the government would not survive if his party staged a protest against any conspiracy against democracy. He said that his party was ready to stage a protest that would last more than 126 days. Asfandyar Wali said that dictators had damaged the country’s interests in the past and the incumbent government should not repeat their mistakes.