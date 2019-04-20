close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

461 power thieves caught

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Gepco surveillance teams Friday claimed to have caught 461 power thieves from different areas stealing electricity. According to Chief Executive Mohsin Raza Khan, the Gepco teams also imposed detection bills to the tune of Rs 19.8 million on the accused. Talking to

reporters, Mohsin said during the current month the city circle teams arrested 81 accused, cantonment circle 109, Gujrat circle 88, Sialkot circle 90 and Narowal circle 93 power thieves.

