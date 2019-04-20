Martyred navy personnel laid to rest

JARANWALA: The Pakistan Navy personnel, who was martyred in Ormara, Balochistan by the unidentified armed terrorists yesterday, was laid to rest in Chak No 117-GB with official honour Friday. The Navy personnel, Ali Raza, was travelling in a bus on Makran coastal highway in the Ormara area when unidentified armed terrorists offloaded passengers and shot dead 14 of them. The Pakistan Navy personnel presented salute to the martyred official. The funeral prayer was attended by Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmad Chaudhry, commissioner Faisalabad and a large number of the people of the area.

PROTEST: Shopkeepers of Buchiana Mandi observed complete strike Friday against the shifting of post office out of the city area. The post office that was established in the Buchiana Mandi was transferred out of the city area. The traders and the shopkeepers of the area observed complete shutdown and took out a protest rally in the main bazaar. The rally demanded the government bring back the post office at the previous place of the city area.