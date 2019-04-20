Apca takes out rally against Punjab govt

FAISALABAD: Provincial and regional leaders of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) Friday condemned the alleged harsh steps of Punjab government against clerks and low-grade employees. Addressing clerks, Apca Punjab deputy secretary general Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, divisional president Rana Ejaz Ahmad, secretary general Javed Anjum and senior vice-president Ahmad Raza Bhatti urged the government to halt maltreatment of the employees. They said genuine demands of the clerks and low-grade employees should be fulfilled. Earlier, the Apca leadership took out a protest rally. The rally emerged from Chiniot Bazaar and culminated at Chowk Zila Council where the participants held a protest meeting to press for their demands. Apca other leaders Ahmad Raza Bhatti, Rana Zubair Ali Goraya, Akbar Ali Butt, Rana Khalil Ahmad, Shahzad Ahmad, Zahid Mehmood, Shafique Awan and Fayyaz Ahmad Bhatti also highlighted the troubles of clerks.