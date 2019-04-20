close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

6 die in road accidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Six people died in road accidents in different areas on Friday. A 25-year-old youth and his wife were moving on a motorcycle towards Minchinabad. When they reached near Adda Chabyana a van hit their motorcycle, leaving them injured critically. They were rushed to the THQ Hospital, Minchinabad where they died.

Arsalan, Fayyaz and their one relative were moving in a car. When they reached near Liaqatpur-Khanpur Highway Road their car overturned, leaving Arsalan and Fayyaz dead on the spot and the relative wounded.

Two motorcyclists died when a tractor-trolley hit them near Chak 340/HR on Haroonabad-Faqirwali Road.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan