6 die in road accidents

BAHAWALPUR: Six people died in road accidents in different areas on Friday. A 25-year-old youth and his wife were moving on a motorcycle towards Minchinabad. When they reached near Adda Chabyana a van hit their motorcycle, leaving them injured critically. They were rushed to the THQ Hospital, Minchinabad where they died.
Arsalan, Fayyaz and their one relative were moving in a car. When they reached near Liaqatpur-Khanpur Highway Road their car overturned, leaving Arsalan and Fayyaz dead on the spot and the relative wounded.
Two motorcyclists died when a tractor-trolley hit them near Chak 340/HR on Haroonabad-Faqirwali Road.
