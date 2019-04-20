Non-development expenditures cut to fund uplift works: Murad

Karachi: Despite a shortfall in the transfer of funds from the Centre, the Sindh government has been trying to ensure that the lack of funds does not affect development projects in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Friday while presiding over a meeting to review the fiscal position of the province. He asserted that his government wanted maximum uplift schemes to be completed this year.

The CM was informed that the total outlay of the provincial budget was Rs1.124 billion against which the total expenditures had been estimated at Rs1.1445 billion, which meant that there was a shortfall of Rs20.5 billion.

Finance Secretary Najam Shah said there were Rs773.2 billion non-development expenditures against which the CM had approved a deduction of Rs73.2 billion, fixing the non-development expenditures at Rs700 billion.

Sindh Planning and Development Board Chairman Mohammad Waseem told the meeting that at present 1,965 development schemes were in progress in the province, of which 710 were scheduled to be completed by June 2019.

Waseem said the total allocation of funds for those 710 development schemes was Rs42.7 billion, against which Rs34.9 billion had been released. To this, the CM directed the finance secretary to release the remaining amount of Rs7.8 billion so that those schemes could be completed before the end of the fiscal year.

The planning and development board chairman said there were 451 priority schemes worth Rs73.3 billion, against which 29.1 billion had been released. The CM said he would try to arrange Rs11 billion for the completion of the priority schemes.

Murad was further told that there were 804 fast moving schemes worth Rs74.3 billion against which Rs50.9 billion had been released and they still required Rs23.4 billion for completion. To this, he said he had spared an amount of Rs73.3 billion from the non-development expenditures, which he would try to utilise for the completion of such development schemes.

The meeting was informed that the federal government was supposed to release Rs665.1 billion during the current financial year but the provincial government had so far received only Rs390.2 billion till March 2019. It was said that despite such financial crisis, the Sindh government was continuing development works across the province through financial management.

Chairing another meeting, Murad said he was committed to get the refund of Rs7.21 billion from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which it had deducted at source from Account No 1 of the Sindh government.