Report sought from CEO Education on furniture shortage, funds usage in schools

JHANG: District Education Authority Administrator/ DC Shaukat Ali sought an urgent report from the CEO Education about the shortage of furniture in the schools and use of funds.

Eighty-five boys and girls public secondary schools of the district are facing a shortage of classroom furniture.

According to a report of the district monitoring wing of the School Education Department, a large number of students of 60 boys and 25 girls high and higher secondary schools of tehsils, including Jhang, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari are facing difficulties during studies because of furniture shortage in their classrooms.

Sources inside the department pointed out that the Punjab government had released millions of funds for non-salary budget to fulfill urgent needs, including purchase and repair of furniture of public schools of the district. The funds have been utilised by the heads of schools under the supervision of the administrative officials of the department but the report of the monitoring wing raised questions on the performance of the education administrators of the district. Sources pointed out that instead of verification of use of funds, the heads of 85 schools have been directed by the district head to arrange furniture for the students studying in their schools.

Taking notice of the situation, the District Education Authority Administrator/DC Shaukat Ali sought an urgent report from the CEO Education Mr Attaullah about the shortage of furniture in the schools and use of funds.

Poor results: 14 school heads explanation sought: Heads of 14 public schools have been directed to appear before the DEO to explain their position for not achieving results of English, Urdu and Math subjects.

According to the letter, the DEO Secondary directed the heads of Government High Schools Dhull, AP Sial, Dagri, Esawala, Rajbana, Lau, Chak No 216, Hussania, Kot Esa Shah, Chatta, Chak No 169, Shorkot Cantt, Government Girls High Schools Basti Malah and Chattha, along with class teachers and written statements appear before him (DEO) to defend that why disciplinary proceedings may not be initiated against them for poor performance and inefficiency.

On the other hand, teachers and head teachers association office-bearers have claimed that some public schools of the district did not achieve result targets because of the clerical and administrative side of the department. They pointed out that from primary school to higher secondary school level teachers posts have been specified to the subjects likewise colleges. Because of restriction on schoolteachers to teach an only specific subject, likewise college pattern, results and academic activities in schools started decreasing.

They said that maximum teachers having professional degrees of BEd and MEd are capable of teaching multiple subjects from primary to secondary levels classes.

They alleged that to facilitate newly-recruited influential teachers transfer to urban schools and in the promotion process, posts of primary, elementary, high and higher levels public schools were specified with one subject, English, Urdu, Math and other subjects. They pointed out that recent transfer and promotion data about teachers witnessed that because of the bifurcation posts transfer and promotion applications of senior teachers were rejected because subjects were not mentioned in their appointment letters so junior declared eligible to adjust in urban schools have three to five-year service length while senior teachers serving the department for the last 15 and above years are still in waiting lists. They pointed out that seats for different subject teachers at government girls secondary school Dabwala are vacant since 2002.

MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana demanded the CEO education to transfer a female schoolteacher, having MEd and MPhil degree, against the vacant post of education subject in the school. But she was informed that MA education degree holder teacher could only be transferred in the school by concealing the facts that the MEd Education was a higher qualification to MA Education. The CEO Education Attaullah confirmed that the MNA’s request was not honoured due to erratic posting. He said that the decision about teacher subject bifurcation was taken at a higher level in the department. The heads of 14 schools have been called for the improvement of results of different subjects indicated during performance evaluation of schools of the district, he said.