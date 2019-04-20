close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

208 cops transferred, posted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

LAHORE: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of the upper and lower subordinates of Lahore Police on administrative grounds. As many as 208 police officers and officials were transferred and posted. One sub-inspector, 21 ASIs, 18 head constables and 168 constables were transferred and posted. The DIG Operations, Lahore, said the transfers and postings were made according to the policy of the department. He said that the speedy act of transfers and postings based on personal appearance at his Orderly Room was to discourage Safarish culture. The police officers and officials who had been transferred and posted on Friday had appeared in person before the DIG in Orderly Room with their problems last Saturday and their orders regarding transfers and postings were issued within a week of their appearance.

