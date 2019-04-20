Woman kills minor son over dispute with ex-husband

Our correspondent By

SIALKOT: A woman with the help of her second husband killed his minor son over a dispute with her ex-husband.

According to police, a woman namely Seher Sarfraz with the help of her husband Muhammad Tariq allegedly strangled her four-year-old son, Osaram at Mohallah Islamabad in the Nekapura police area. Seher had contracted her first marriage with Ali Faazil six years ago and the couple had the son, Osaram.

Faazil divorced her a couple of years ago and their son remained with his mother.

Seher recently contracted second marriage with Muhammad Tariq, after which her first husband, Faazil met her on April 16 and demanded back the custody of his son.

She refused to hand over the boy to him and reportedly threatened to kill the boy.

Seher with the help of her second husband removed the body of the boy to a hospital and fled. The police later managed to arrest Seher and her husband Tariq.

A murder case was registered against them.

FIVE PERSONS ARRESTED: Five persons were arrested with scores of kites and fireworks.

Kotwali police said a kite seller, Mubeen Khalid, was arrested Sarae Bhbrian with 3,025 kites and Hajipura police nabbed a person, Inaam, at Lunda Phhatak with 50 kites.

Meanwhile, in a campaign against fireworks sellers, Nekapura police arrested a man, Yaseen and City Pasroor police arrested two persons, Waqas and Abdul Sattar, in different localities.

Cases were registered against all the accused persons.

SIX HELD FOR POWER THEFT: Six persons were arrested for power theft on report from the concerned Gepco officials.

Sialkot Sadr police arrested a man, Ameen, at Bheko Chhore village. Muradpur police arrested

Asghar Ali at Gadarey village. Sadr Pasroor police arrested Sanaullah and Farman Ali at Sarangian village and Phalora police arrested Perves and Ijaz at Shehzada village. Cases were registered against the accused.

GAMBLERS ARRESTED: Five persons were arrested while gambling.

The accused gamblers, Hamid, Qayyum, Mehmood, Shamas and Abid Hussain, were arrested while gambling on cards at Jharainwala village in the limits of the Begowala police.

Two accused, Shahid and Ehsan Elahi, managed to escape. Police seized Rs 16,560 stake money. Cases were registered against the accused.