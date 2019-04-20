close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Midwifery to be reactivated

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has announced reactivating the midwifery system throughout Punjab.

DG Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jahangir, Dr. Akhter Rasheed and a large number of attendants were present on this occasion. Dr. Akhter Rasheed briefed about the problems regarding midwifery system in Punjab.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that the basic purpose of reviving of midwifery was

to protect the health besides controlling the mortality rate of mother and infant during gynae.

She said that there was a dire need to control the death rate of mother and newborn during the gynae procedure in Pakistan.

