13 booked for beating up FIA officials

MARDAN: Local police have registered a case against 13 people for allegedly thrashing a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official and damaging a vehicle here on Friday.

Sources said that Inspector Gul Rehman of FIA Peshawar told City Police Station that there was information that one Wajihullah was doing the illegal business of buying and selling foreign currency at his shop located at the Pakistan Chowk.

He said that a team of FIA headed by him raided the shop on Thursday.

The official told the police that during the search, the team recovered a huge quantity of Saudi riyals and Pakistani currency from the shop.

He said that meanwhile Wajihullah, Abdul Basit, Ashraf and Inam, residents of Par Hoti, Javed, Sabz Ali, and Naeem Ahmed, residents of Kas Koroona, Zubair, a resident of Dagai, Mohammad Adil, from Takht Bhai and Subhan, Aziz Ahmed, Waris Khan and a shopkeeper Amjad and several other people attacked the FIA team and started beating them.

He told police that FIA sub-inspector Irfan got injured. He added that the accused damaged the vehicle of the FIA as well.

The police registered the case against the accused under sections 506, 186, 337-A (ii), 427, 148 and 149 and started investigations.

The sources said that the police arrested Javed, Mohammad Adil, Abdul Basit and Naseem Ahmed.