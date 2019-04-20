Gepco official held for bribe

HAFIZABAD: The FIA team arrested a lines superintendent of Gepco receiving bribe from a villager on Friday.

The FIA team along with a magistrate raided Gepco Executive Engineer Officer Chak Chattha and caught lines superintendent Noorul Ameen hen he was receiving Rs 60,000 from Nathu Sivia to provide electricity connection for his tube-well. Nathu had applied for the electricity connection but the line superintendent demanded Rs 60,000 as bribe. A case has been registered against the accused.

WOMAN BOOKED: City police Friday arrested a woman of Gujranwala on charges of possessing fake currency notes of Rs 5,000. Accordingly to police source, Sehrish Bibi purchased different articles from different shops and gave shopkeepers fake notes of Rs 5,000. One of the shopkeepers identified as Azhar Hussain informed the police and police arrested her and confiscated the rental car. The police have recovered fake currency notes from her possession and booked her.