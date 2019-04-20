close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 20, 2019

Punjab Local Government Act 2019 approved

Top Story

 
April 20, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the provincial cabinet meeting at his office here on Friday in which Punjab Local Government Act 2019 was approved. Besides, the Punjab cabinet also approved draft of Water Act 2019 through which a water resources commission will be established under the chair of the chief minister.

