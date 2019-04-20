Punjab Local Government Act 2019 approved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the provincial cabinet meeting at his office here on Friday in which Punjab Local Government Act 2019 was approved. Besides, the Punjab cabinet also approved draft of Water Act 2019 through which a water resources commission will be established under the chair of the chief minister.
