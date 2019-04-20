Hafeez Sh notified adviser to PM

ISLAMABAD: The PTI led government on Friday issued notification of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan with the status of federal minister.

The notification issued by Cabinet Division on Friday stated that in exercise of powers conferred by clause- I of the Article 93 of the Constitution, the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance with the status of federal minister with immediate effect. The notification said that the newly-appointed Adviser on Finance will also have the charge of Revenue and Economic Affairs division. It was also mentioned that his designation will of a Federal Minister

The IMF programme during the PPP led regime had got suspended over the controversy of passing through the Reformed General Sales Tax (RGST) from the Parliament when Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was holding charge of Finance Ministry. The IMF in its one of the report on post programme evaluation had stated that the Fund program could not run successfully without political backing so they recommended counter signing of President on future loan agreement with Pakistan. However, this recommendation was not implemented in the next programme when the PML-N was ruling over this country in 2013-14.

Another notification issued by the Cabinet Division said that in exercise of powers conferred by clause 3 of the Article 92 of the Constitution, the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister has been pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Asad Umar from the office of the Federal Minister for Finance with effect from April 18, 2019.

Hafeez Sheikh arrived in Islamabad on Friday and expected to assume his charge soon.

APP adds: Senator Muhmmad Azam Swati on Friday took oath as Federal Minister at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath. The ceremony was attended by members of the Parliament, political workers and senior officers.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 92 of the Constitution of Pakistan appointed Muhammad Azam Swati as Federal Minister.

Swati would hold the portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs as allocated by the prime minister in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division here said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday assumed charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil and senior officials of the ministry received Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. The Secretary Information gave the Special Assistant a briefing on the working of the ministry.