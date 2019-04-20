WI recall Matthews, King for Ireland, England tours

KINGSTON: Hayley Matthews and Stacy-Ann King have returned to the Windies side for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England, while the veteran duo of Anisa Mohammed and Merissa Aguilleira have been excluded from the 14-member squad.

Matthews had suffered a medial collateral ligament last December while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women’s Big Bash League and missed the tour of Pakistan. She has been named deputy to Stafanie Taylor for the tour. King, on the other hand, has stormed her way back to the national side on the back of some impressive performances in the domestic 50-over and 20-over tournaments. The left-arm pace bowling all-rounder had last played for Windies in the 2016 World T20. He added the Anisa and Aguilleira’s run of poor form was the reason behind their exclusion. The tour which is set to start with a three-match T20I series against Ireland from May 26-29, will be followed by three ODIs against England - as part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship - and three T20Is from June 6-13.

Squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews (v), Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shemaine Campbell, Natasha McLean, Stacy Ann King.