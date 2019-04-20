close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

7-a-side cricket from 26th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Cooperative Housing Society (PCHS) Ltd is organizing 7-a-side tennis ball cricket tournament at PCHS Sports Complex ground from April 26 to May 3, 2019.

According to Chairman Sports Committee Babar Ismail Butt, the tournament will be played in two categories – Open category and Under-16 category. “The winning team of Open category will be awarded Rs 20,000 while the runners-up side will pocket Rs 10,000”.

Butt informed that Rs 10,000 will be given to winning team in Under-16 category whereas Rs 8,000 will be presented to second position holder side. “Best player of the tournament will also get Rs 2000 while Rs 1000 will be given to man of the match in final”.

