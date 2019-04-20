Napoli end season empty handed

NAPLES, Italy: Out of Europe and without a trophy, Carlo Ancelotti’s first season at Napoli has fallen short of expectations.

Alexandre Lacazette’s superb curling 36th-minute free-kick from 25 metres out crushed the dream, throwing the Stadio San Paolo into despair. Napoli never gave the impression of a fightback with Unai Emery’s Arsenal easing through 1-0 on the night, 3-0 on aggregate, to set up a clash with his former club Valencia for a place in the Europa League final on May 29.

Jeers and whistles rained down on the club’s film producer owner Aurelio De Laurentiis in the stands and captain Lorenzo Insigne, who was substituted in the second half, as the 40,000 home fans started to leave the stadium before the final whistle. Arsenal, meanwhile, celebrated with their travelling contingent of 1,100.

The defeat was a blow for the reputation of three-time Champions League winner Ancelotti who took over last summer from Maurizio Sarri, who had led the team to second in Serie A. The 59-year-old had promised to turn the clock back to the golden days when Argentine great Diego Maradona inspired the southerners to their two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, and the UEFA Cup in 1989.As Napoli crashed out of Europe on Tuesday night Sarri’s new team Chelsea advanced to the semi-final with a 5-3 aggregate win over Czech side Slavia Prague.