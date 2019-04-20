Pakistan medal-winning wrestlers return

LAHORE: Medal-winning Pakistan players have returned after taking part in the Arnold Classic Mass-Wrestling Championship Brazil. They won two gold medals and a bronze in the championship. The team was accorded warn welcome at the Lahore airport on Friday morning. International weightlifter Aqeel Javed Butt, Yasir Hussain CEO 5th Generation Sports Complex, M Bilal Advocate, M Zubair Sindu, Sohail Javed Butt and several of their mates garlanded the winning players. Salman Aqeel Butt and Rahman Raza won gold medals while Asim Qayyum secured bronze.