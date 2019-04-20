Pakistan medal-winning wrestlers return

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Medal-winning Pakistan players have returned after taking part in the Arnold Classic Mass-Wrestling Championship Brazil. They won two gold medals and a bronze in the championship. The team was accorded warn welcome at the Lahore airport on Friday morning. International weightlifter Aqeel Javed Butt, Yasir Hussain CEO 5th Generation Sports Complex, M Bilal Advocate, M Zubair Sindu, Sohail Javed Butt and several of their mates garlanded the winning players. Salman Aqeel Butt and Rahman Raza won gold medals while Asim Qayyum secured bronze.
LAHORE: Medal-winning Pakistan players have returned after taking part in the Arnold Classic Mass-Wrestling Championship Brazil. They won two gold medals and a bronze in the championship. The team was accorded warn welcome at the Lahore airport on Friday morning. International weightlifter Aqeel Javed Butt, Yasir Hussain CEO 5th Generation Sports Complex, M Bilal Advocate, M Zubair Sindu, Sohail Javed Butt and several of their mates garlanded the winning players. Salman Aqeel Butt and Rahman Raza won gold medals while Asim Qayyum secured bronze.