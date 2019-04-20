Sarwar not happy with new domestic structure

LAHORE: ICC medal-winning cricket organiser Malik Sarwar Mahmood has expression his disappointment over the proposed new domestic cricket structure, which he believes would damage the game in the country.

He said that when Imran Khan took over as prime minister of the country everyone expected a bright future for sports and sportsmen in the country. He further stated that in a population of 250 million formation of just six teams would deprive several talented cricketers from showing their abilities. Besides, several will lose their living, he added.

He noted that Australia is a country full of infrastructure and international standard grounds backed by finances. But in Pakistan without a phone call selection of anybody is not possible from club cricket to the top.

He further advised that the new structure should be tested at the lower level before implementing at the top. There is a need of resolving issues at the grass root level, the game will automatically come to order, he added.