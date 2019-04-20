Jensen weds Aussie Hancock

WELLINGTON: In a first trans-Tasman cricketing union of its kind, New Zealand and Perth Scorchers allrounder Hayley Jensen has tied the knot with long-time partner Nicola Hancock, the uncapped Melbourne Stars pace-bowling allrounder.

The two, who both play for Australian Capital Territory in the Women’s National Cricket League, the domestic 50-over competition in Australia, were married a week earlier made the news of their wedding public on Instagram.

The 26-year-old New Zealander, who has featured often in the New Zealand starting XIs of late, has now played eight ODIs and 20 T20Is. Jensen and Hancock, 23, became the third pair of active women’s cricketers to walk down the aisle in three years. In 2017, New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu celebrated their wedding, while South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp exchanged vows last year.