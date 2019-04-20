Injured Nazir Jr hospitalised

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and Test umpire Mohammad Nazir, commonly known as Nazir Junior, was seriously injured in a road accident and is admitted in Services Hospital.His condition is stated to be serious. He was on a motorcycle with his son when a wagon hit them in Gulshan Ravi area.

Nazir, born in March 1946, had played 14 Tests and 4 One-day Internationals from 1969 to 1984 and became a cricket umpire after he retired from professional cricket. He took 7 wickets for 99 runs on debut in the first innings of the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in 1969. He also represented Punjab University and Pakistan Railways in domestic cricket.