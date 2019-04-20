Mani briefs PM about latest developments in cricket

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani in a separate meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed him on the latest domestic and international cricket developments and has sought his guidance on some important matters Friday.

The News has learnt that PM who is also Patron in Chief of the PCB was briefed on the recent upheaval during the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting held in Quetta and the policy, the Board has planned in the aftermath of that adjourned session.

The PM was also given briefing on the plight of Pindi Stadium, part of which was still in use of the Punjab Government.The PCB has planned Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches on the venue and as such need a free hand to manage in and around stadium facilities for the purpose.

The briefing of the PCB chairman took place ahead of the England bound Pakistan team arrival at Bani Gala.When The News approached Ehsan Mani, chairman PCB to know on matters relating to the cricket affairs discussed in the briefing he answered in affirmative. “Prime Minster is the Patron in Chief of the PCB and as such it is my duty to brief him on the latest developments on cricketing front.”

When asked whether the PM was briefed on the recent GoB meeting held in Quetta, he said he was already in picture of that. “PM was already in picture of that. What happened during and after the meeting was known to PM.”

Chairman PCB, however, said that Board would continue to pursue its plan to uplift the plight of cricket at domestic level. “We have got no personal interest to pursue. What we want is to make the domestic cricket solid and result-oriented. For that we would take all possible steps.”

To a question about the new PCB constitution, Mani said process was very much on. “The work on the formation of the new PCB constitution started long back. We would be having new constitution soon.”