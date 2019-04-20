‘No hiding place for struggling United stars’

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his under-achieving Manchester United players there is no “hiding place” for them and they are playing for their futures at the club.

The United manager, whose side exited the Champions League this week in limp fashion against Barcelona, said he is looking to the likes of Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba to rediscover their best form as they battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

United face three crucial league games with Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea that will have a huge say on whether they finish in the top four. But with big name stars such as Martial and Pogba desperately struggling for form in a run that has seen United lose five of their last seven league and cup games, the United manager has laid out demands to his players. “I’ve learnt a lot about them over the months I’ve been here now and you get to know them,” said Solskjaer.

“Most of them have really impressed me in their attitude and, of course, there are some who need to get a reality check of where they’re at. “Every day in training, every game when you’re playing there’s no hiding place and everyone can see what your level’s at we’re working with fantastic staff to create this culture.”

Solskjaer, who has seen his side’s fortunes slide since he was handed the job on a permanent basis after a sparkling start as interim manager, said tests such as Barcelona are good indicators of whether players are able to play at such a level. “It is performances on the pitch that will determine where they’re at in their careers, short term and long term, every single day,” said Solskjaer. “That’s what we spoke about at Barca as well, when you’re at big stadiums, you’ve got to step up, make good decisions and I’m looking forward to this period.”