PM asks WC squad to play attacking cricket

ISLAMABAD: The 1992 World Cup winning captain and now the Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on the England bound Pakistan team to play attacking and brave cricket in an effort to earn country’s second fifty overs aside World Cup title.

As the World Cup bound team called on the Prime Minister at his Bani Gala residence Friday morning, Imran shared his personal World Cup winning experience with team members saying that only attacking and brave cricket could see you achieving the ultimate. “What we have done in 1992 was to play attacking and brave cricket. We always looked for wickets. When you get wickets, the opposition comes under pressure and there comes opportunity to go for the kill.”

Imran Khan, who is also Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked captain Sarfraz Ahmad to try to lead from the front. “You are a capable captain and should try to lead from the front. You should be knowing strength and weaknesses of every player. Try to make full use of their abilities according to situation.”

Imran who also met players individually advised them to play positive cricket by showing sportsman spirit. “Take every match in the World Cup as just another outing. Play to your best of abilities to win the day for the country.”

The PM also shared his English condition experience with the young pacers including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan and Hasan Ali. “English conditions are a bit different with bit of more seam and in the air movement when conditions get ideal for bowling. Use your abilities accordingly.”

Prime Minister also asked pacer Mohammad Amir to attain fitness required for a top international pacer. “You need to improve your fitness to put in the best of your abilities.”

Imran Khan told players they were the ambassadors of their country and should act and play like that. “Your are nation’s hopes and aspirations. Everyone would be looking to you and your every act during the tour should be a like a true ambassador.”

In over 45 minutes discussion with the team members, Prime Minister called on players to take the field with proper strategy and with a will to win the match.Besides the whole touring squad including the two extra players, management and coaching staff, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani, Adviser to PM Naeemul Haq and chief selector Inzamamul Haq were also present on the occasion.