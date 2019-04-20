Congress spokeswoman quits in middle of Indian election, joins BJP ally

MUMBAI: A spokeswoman for India’s main opposition Congress party quit on Friday and joined a group allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, complaining that misbehavior toward her by male Congress members was ignored.

The resignation of Priyanka Chaturvedi, a regular on prime-time TV debates, is an embarrassing setback for Congress in the middle of a general election, and again raises the contentious issue of the treatment of women in India.

“A serious incident and misbehavior against me by certain party members while I was on official duty for the party has been ignored under the guise of all hands needed for elections,” Chaturvedi wrote in the letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and posted on Twitter.

Chaturvedi told a news conference she had joined Shiv Sena, a Hindu nationalist group allied with Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her resignation is another problem for the former ruling Congress party, which is facing a confident BJP, buoyed in part by Modi’s tough stand against old rival Pakistan, despite concerns about farm incomes and a lack of jobs.

India’s staggered general election began on April 11 and will end on May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23. A #MeToo movement in India gathered momentum last year with numerous complaints of sexual harassment and other sexual misconduct leveled against prominent journalists, actors, movie directors, comedians and others.