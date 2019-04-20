close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
Newsdesk
April 20, 2019

Trump to visit Japan on May 25

World

April 20, 2019

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to Japan on May 25-28 for meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo, the White House said in a statement on Thursday. The two leaders will discuss North Korea, “including efforts to achieve final, fully verified denuclearization,” the statement said. “The two leaders will also explore ways to advance their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including steps that will strengthen our bilateral trade and investment relationship,” it said. Japan will invite U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Japan May 25 to 28, top Tokyo government spokesman said on Friday. Trump will meet Japan’s new emperor and empress as well as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

