Sat Apr 20, 2019
AFP
April 20, 2019

Turkey arrests two suspected UAE spies: state news agency

World

AFP
April 20, 2019

ISTANBUL: Turkey has arrested two men suspected of spying for the United Arab Emirates and is probing if they are tied to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, Anadolu state news agency said on Friday. The two were detained as part of an investigation by Istanbul prosecutors into alleged spying by the Gulf state, Anadolu reported. It did not say when they were arrested or name the two men. Khashoggi was killed October 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a team of 15 agents sent from Riyadh. His body has never been recovered. The pro-government Turkish newspaper, Yeni Safak, reported the two suspects were arrested on Monday in a joint operation by Turkish police and the MIT intelligence service. The two suspects, both UAE citizens, had been in contact with an individual who was under surveillance in the Khashoggi case, the paper reported.

