Pompeo says he’s still in charge on N Korea, works with Japan

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he remained in charge of negotiating with North Korea despite the regime’s demands to exclude him, as he voiced guarded hope with Japan on securing a deal.

Pompeo led four-way talks in Washington of the US and Japanese foreign affairs and defense chiefs, the latest in a flurry of major meetings scheduled between the close allies.Amid a standstill with North Korea, Pompeo brushed aside an angry statement this week in which Pyongyang called the top US diplomat “reckless” and immature and demanded that he be removed from future negotiations.

Pompeo is believed to have encouraged Trump, who has admitted to having a soft spot for Kim Jong Un, to hold firm with North Korea’s young authoritarian leader during a summit in February in Hanoi that ended in deadlock.

“Nothing has changed. We continue to work,” Pompeo told a joint news conference.“Still in charge of the team,” Pompeo said, while adding that Trump “is obviously in charge of the overall effort.”

Pompeo, who traveled four times last year to Pyongyang as he eased once soaring tensions, said he was still hopeful for an agreement that would solidify Kim’s promises to give up the nuclear arsenal which his dynasty has built over decades.

“I’m convinced we’ll still have a real opportunity to achieve that outcome and our diplomatic team will continue to remain in the lead,” Pompeo said.Trump has repeatedly voiced admiration for Kim and last month blocked the imposition of tough new US sanctions on North Korea, saying he wanted to preserve the relationship despite Pompeo’s vow to keep up maximum pressure.Japan, which closely aligns its foreign policy with the United States, has publicly backed Trump but is seen as deeply cautious.